After run up, Time Warner gets downgrade to Hold from Brean

With Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) up 21.7% since chatter about being taken out by AT&T (NYSE:T) first emerged, Brean is downgrading shares to Hold from Buy on the changed valuation metrics.

The arbitrage discount to the now-sealed $85B offer has shrunk to 12% from the high teens, analyst Alan Gould notes, and "TWX is now trading above our fundamental value of the low 90s." (It's at $96.46 today).

"We note that AT&T shares are now above the upside of the collar so the deal is currently worth $109.29 in stock and cash, up from an initial value of $107.50," he writes. "We also believe other names in the group have become relatively more attractive" -- namely CBS (raised target) and Fox (FOX, FOXA), which Brean recently upgraded to Buy.

If the AT&T deal falls apart, he notes, the presence of likely other bidders puts a floor under the price. And while Gould thinks the deal will be approved with conditions, TWX is a solid stand-alone, historically "the greatest content factory, both television and film, in the industry."