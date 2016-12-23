Neovasc wins reprieve on $91M patent payment to CardiAQ, but still has to deposit $70M in escrow account; shares up 2%

A Massachusetts district court grants Neovasc's (NVCN +1.8% ) request for stay of judgement preventing CardiAQ from collecting $91M in damages stemming from their patent dispute involving the Tiara valve replacement device. The court order will be in effect until Neovasc's appeal is completed.

The company did not escape the financial overhang entirely, though. Under the terms of the stay, it agreed to deposit $70M into a joint escrow account and enter into a general security agreement related to the remaining damages. It will also need court approval for transactions outside of its normal course of business until its appeal is adjudicated or it deposits the rest of the money into escrow.

The appeal process will take a year or more to complete.

Previously: Neovasc gets thumped in patent case, on the hook for $91M; shares plummet 41% (Nov. 1)