Alibaba levels off as on-demand unit nears $1.2B in funding

Alibaba (BABA +0.3% ) shares are sitting a bit above the flat line today following word that it's close to gaining $1.2B in funding from an investor group for its on-demand services unit.

The unit, Koubei, deals in local service including food delivery. The group of first-time investors reportedly includes Silver Lake Management along with China Investment Corp.

The retailing giant also says it's taking steps including setting an advisory board to address intellectual property enforcement, following the return of its Taobao marketplace to the U.S. Trade Representative's "notorious markets" list after four years off.