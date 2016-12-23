Bank loan funds back in favor

Bank loan funds (also known as senior loans or leveraged loans) have seen $5.6B of net inflows this year, with a nice chunk of that coming in the weeks since the election, writes Chris Dieterich at the WSJ.

It's no secret why: First, investors view bank loans as lower risk than junk bonds as they're ahead in the corporate structure in the event of a default. Maybe more importantly given the current environment, these loans are floating rate, making them popular in times of rising interest rates.

One measure of how popular they've become - narrowing discounts to NAV in closed-end funds. The Apollo Senior Floating Rate CEF (NYSE:AFT) could be had for a 15.1% discount to NAV in February, but just 5.1% today. Similar action is seen in others like the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) and the Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO).

