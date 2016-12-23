Imprimis Pharma secures $9.8M private capital raise

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) inks an agreement with investors, including certain board members, the CEO, CFO and Senior Director of Corporate Development, for the direct placement of 5.1M Units to raise ~$9.8M.

Each Unit consists of one share of common stock and one three-year warrant to purchase one share of common at $1.79 at a combined price of $1.915.

Net proceeds will fund its ophthalmology business and general corporate purposes.

Today's close was $2.82 so investors should expect a down day on Tuesday.