Oncobiologics raises $8.4M in private debt and warrant deal

Oncobiologics (Pending:ONS) inks an agreement with existing investors for the direct placement of up to $10M of senior secured promissory notes and five-year warrants to acquire up to 2.3M shares of common stock at $3.00. The one-year notes bear interest of 5.0% per annum.

At closing, the company issued $8.35M of the notes and 1,920,500 warrants. It may issue the remainder over the next 90 days if noteholders approve.

Proceeds will fund the repayment of existing senior secured bank loans and working capital as the company pursues strategic opportunities.

Today's close was $2.33.