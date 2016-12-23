Orascom's offer for Oi involves two board seats, capital injection

Orascom TMT Investments SARL has a binding offer to buy bankrupt Oi (NYSE:OIBR) that would result in it taking two of the nine seats on the board, the firm says.

The other seven spots would be taking by four independents and three reps of the company's new shareholders, Orascom's Karim Nasr tells Reuters -- shareholders that would be creditors who'd agree to a new capital injection.

Earlier: A plan from creditors that include Moelis & Co. and Naguib Sawiris would have bondholders getting warrants in a restructuring, and involve a $1.25B equity offering.