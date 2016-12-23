Altice capitulates on Belgium, selling units for $417M

Acquisitive Dutch media/telecom firm Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) is unloading assets for the first time it wasn't forced to do so by regulators.

The company is selling its Belgium and Luxembourg businesses to Telenet Group, a Belgian arm of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), in a $417M deal.

That comes after Liberty Global's $1.4B deal for Belgium wireless firm Base, which cut Altice off from getting a major foothold there, and it pushes Altice to focus on its building U.S. business (with deals for Suddenlink and Cablevision, and an aborted run at Time Warner Cable).