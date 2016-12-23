Aegis tracker suggests Shutterfly set to beat estimates

Shutterfly (SFLY -0.6% ) is set to exceed consensus for Q4, says Aegis Capital, after its final tracker for the quarter showed a "largely less promotional" environment.

Consistent with last year, the company's core brand has a 50% sitewide discount, and Shutterfly's Tiny Prints has a 40% markdown (consistent with last week but up from last year's 25%).

Other brands with consistent discounts W/W: MyPublisher, at 60% (lower than last year's 70%) and Minted at 20% off holiday cards (vs. last year's 15%).

Meanwhile, Snapfish is at 50% off sitewide and Zazzle at 20% sitewide, both consistent with last year.

Shutterfly has maintained top rankings for paid search and natural search, and iOS downloads, monthly average users and daily average users rose during each month in the quarter.

The firm has a Buy rating and price target of $62, implying 25% upside.