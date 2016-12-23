Lockheed CEO: 'Personally committed' to lowering F-35 cost

Following up on yesterday evening's Trump tweet that pushed Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) lower -- the president-elect complained of cost overruns on the company's F-35 -- Lockheed chief Marillyn Hewson reports "personally" committing to lower the cost.

"I had a very good conversation with President-elect Trump this afternoon," she says in a statement, "and assured him that I've heard his message loud and clear about reducing the cost of the F-35.

"I gave him my personal commitment to drive the cost down aggressively. I know that President-elect Trump wants the very best capability for our military at the lowest cost for taxpayers, and we're ready to deliver!"