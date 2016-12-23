China slaps GM with $29M fine over price-fixing charges

China has issued a $29M fine against the in-country joint venture of General Motors (NYSE:GM) over charges of monopolistic price fixing.

That followed reports that the country was set to crack down on a U.S. automaker.

GM allegedly set minimum prices on some Cadillac, Chevrolet and Buick models.

China makes up more than a third of GM's vehicle sales; the company says it's providing "full support" to the joint venture with SAIC "to ensure that all responsive and appropriate actions are taken with respect to this matter."