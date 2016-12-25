Wins Finance's valuation is a puzzle - Barron's

Shares of Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are up 14-fold this year, placing a $3.8B market cap on this reverse-merger China stock.

WINS charges fees to guarantee small-business borrowings in Shanxi, a northern Chinese province.

Barron's notes that most of its gains have been on tiny volume. It also notes that its Manhattan HQ is on the same floor as an investment bank that employed WINS's founding president - whose boss has a record of shady dealings.

WINS says it too is baffled: "We don't know why the share price has risen so much As far as the business is concerned, there have been no drastic changes."