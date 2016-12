Report: China abandons 6.5% growth target

President Xi Jinping isn't wedded to China’s 6.5% economic growth objective due to concerns about rising debt and an uncertain global environment after Donald Trump's election win in the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

Xi told a meeting of the Communist Party’s financial and economic leading group that China doesn’t need to meet the objective if doing so creates too much risk.

Last year, policy makers pledged an annual growth rate of at least 6.5% for five years through 2020.

