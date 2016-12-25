Bolloré: The new Buffett - Barron's

Barron's profiles French billionaire fund manager Vincent Bolloré.

Over the past two decades, Bolloré has made a compounded 16.8%/year for investors through his investment vehicle, Bolloré SA (OTCPK:BOIVF), compared with 10.6% for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

“He’s really a cross between Buffett and Carl Icahn, because he takes an activist approach,” says David Marcus, manager of the Evermore Global Value fund (MUTF:EVGBX).

HSBC is also bullish. It initiated coverage on Bolloré last month with a €4.10 price target, at the time implying 44% upside.

Insiders began purchasing Bolloré shares in September, shortly before they bottomed.