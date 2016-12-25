Israel re-evaluates UN ties following resolution

Israel will re-assess its ties with the United Nations, including the funding of UN institutions, following the adoption by the Security Council of a resolution demanding an end to settlement building, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, in stark contrast to this commitment [to not dictate terms of a permanent settlement to Israel through the UN], the Obama administration took a shameful anti-Israel step at the UN."

President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on the matter on Twitter: "The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!"

ETFs: EIS, ISRA, ISL, ITEQ