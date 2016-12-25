2016 - A big year of records

The Dow broke its own records 43 times and set an intraday high 34 times.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) was the best performer ( +432% YTD) among stocks with market caps of more than $10B.

The U.S. market cap was 38% of the world's total, a 10-year high.

Global bonds ended a 25-year advance with a record monthly-loss of 4% in November.

Sales of U.S.-dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds set a record for the sixth-straight year.

Anticipating higher interest rates, municipalities issued the most bonds since 2003.

The Fed lifted its benchmark interest rate for the second time since cutting it to near-zero in 2008.

Hedge fund liquidations outpaced launches for a second year in a row.

ETF flows continued to set records as investors abandoned active funds for passive ones.

China's spending on acquisitions in the U.S. and Europe in 2016 was more than in the previous three years combined.

The total value of $10B+ M&A deals terminated or withdrawn was the highest since at least 2009.

OPEC pumped a record of 34.16M barrels of oil per day in November.

Gold had its heaviest-ever trading day on Nov. 9 as investors sought havens after Trump's election.

Sterling slid the most on record against the dollar on June 24 after the U.K. voted for Brexit.

Source: Bloomberg