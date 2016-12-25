A MTCH in the making for LOV?

In a weekend article, NYT describes the struggles of Spark Networks (NYSEMKT:LOV), owner of JDate, ChristianMingle and a host of other sites. LOV recently dropped under $1 from a high of almost $9 in 2013.

According to SEC filings, Spark Networks’ paid subscribers to its Jewish networks declined to 65K last year 85K in 2012. Its total for all networks dropped by 55K people, to 204K.

Aaron Young, Spark’s former VP for business development and strategic partnerships, says he would not be surprised if Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) acquired Spark in the near future “so they have the No. 1 players - JDate and ChristianMingle - in each of these categories.” Amarnath Thombre, chief strategy officer of the Match Group, declined to speak publicly about his company’s acquisition strategy.