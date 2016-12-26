'Super Mario' runs out of steam

The initial excitement surrounding Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) debut mobile game appears to wearing off.

According to researcher App Annie, Super Mario Run is no longer the highest-grossing iOS app in any country. A week earlier, it was the most profitable app in 49 nations.

The drop in rankings may reflect problems with the app's price: It can be downloaded for free, but users have to pay $10 if they want to progress beyond the first three levels of the game.