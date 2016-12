Markets quiet in thin holiday trade

Activity today will likely stay subdued with many major global markets closed after Christmas.

Bourses in Asia saw trading volumes well below the 30-day average as traders wrapped up a volatile and record-breaking 2016. Nikkei -0.2% ; Shanghai +0.2% .

Currencies are also trying to take the day off. The dollar fell slightly to ¥117.30, while the euro is steady at $1.0457.

