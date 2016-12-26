Kuroda defends BOJ's yield curve control

The BOJ governor said it had kept Japan's long-term interest rates from joining the uptrend in global yields and was helping the economy overcome stagnation.

Haruhiko Kuroda also shrugged off criticism that his 2% inflation target was too ambitious, arguing that there was enough policy ammunition to fend off future shocks to the economy only by accelerating price growth to its target.

