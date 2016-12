Major Saudi Arabian newspaper al-Eqtisadiah has retracted a report that said Saudi Aramco planned to sell 49% of its shares over the next 10 years.

It was "completely wrong and far from reality" and not based on a verified source, the newspaper said, apologizing for the mistake.

The company aims to sell some of its shares in 2018 in what could be the world's biggest IPO. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in October a flotation of up to 5% was being considered.

