Modi hints at higher tax from the stock market

Indian stocks got hit today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at raising taxes on stock market income.

Tax payment from individuals profiting from stock-market investments is low and there’s a need to find ways to ensure levies are raised in a fair, efficient and transparent way, he said at an event in Patalganga.

The Sensex dropped as much as 1% during the session, erasing gains for the year and poised for a second straight year of declines.

