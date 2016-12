Oil prices are little changed in light pre-New Year holiday trading with markets adopting a wait-and-see approach before the first "OPEC and non-OPEC" output cut deal in 15 years goes into effect.

The accord, which kicks in on Jan. 1, is designed to bolster oil prices by lowering production of all the parties involved by almost 1.8M barrels per day.

Crude futures +0.3% to $53.19/bbl.

