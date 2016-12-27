Stocks flat as markets reopen

Following similar trends in Asia and Europe overnight, U.S. stock index futures are largely unchanged as some of the world's major financial markets reopened following a long holiday weekend.

Although trading is expected to be thin this week - as many traders are still away for the Christmas break - some are saying that concerns about Italian banks, Chinese growth and an overplayed Trump rally may keep investors on edge into the start of 2017.

Oil is up 0.4% at $53.17/bbl, gold is almost 1% higher at $1144/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.55%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, TALL