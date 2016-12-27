India shares make a turnaround

The Sensex index notched up its biggest single-session rally in about three weeks, climbing 1.6% , after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underlined the need to have globally compatible tax rates to broad-base the economy.

He has also gone to great lengths to allay market fears that the government would impose tax on long-term capital gains on share earnings.

Previously: Modi hints at higher tax from the stock market (Dec. 26 2016)

ETFs: EPI, INDY, SCIF, INDA, INDL, PIN, INP, INXX, IIF, INCO, INR, SCIN, ICN, SMIN