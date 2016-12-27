Capnia to merge with Essentialis, advance PWS drug

Capnia (NASDAQ:CAPN) and privately held Essentialis plan to merge into a rare disease therapeutics company focused on a late-stage clinical asset addresing Prader-Willi Syndrome.

The combination will advance the development of diazoxide choline controlled release tablet (DCCR) in treating the rare genetic neurobehavioral/metabolic disease.

Capnia is on a halt for the news. Shares had fallen 56% in 2016.

At closing, Capnia expects to issue common stock at $0.96/share to a syndicate of new and existing investors and use the proceeds to execute a Phase II/III study on the effectiveness of DCCR in the second half of 2017.