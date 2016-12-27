MiMedx says preliminary probe shows no evidence of fraudulent selling

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) says that a preliminary look into allegations of channel stuffing has revealed no credible evidence that the practice took place.

Two former sales employees had accused the company of shipping excess product to customers and booking it as sales. The company terminated the employees when it says it discovered they were selling competitive products to customers.

"As the Company has previously stated publicly, management believes the claims made in the lawsuit brought by these former employees, including claims made about the Company's sales practices, are without merit, and the Company does not anticipate any material effect on the Company's financial statements resulting from these allegations," MiMedx says.