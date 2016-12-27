Biggest billionaire gainer of 2016: Buffett

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) soared 20% in 2016, helping to boost Warren Buffett's personal fortune by $12.3B - more than any other billionaire in the U.S.
The Oracle of Omaha is now worth $74.2B, enough to make him the 2nd-richest person in the world (behind only Bill Gates, who is worth $84B).
Buffett was a firm supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, but he scored most of his gains this year, some $7.8B, after she lost the election in November (his fortune rose $3.6B in the two days following the election alone when Berkshire shares jumped 6%).