Euroseas +8.5% on fleet renewal moves

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is up 8.5% after word that it has taken delivery of a containership, and sold the oldest drybulk vessel in its fleet for scrap.

The company has received the M/V RT Dagr, a 1,645-TEU feeder containership built in 1998.

Euroseas bought RT Dagr by issuing 900,000 shares of stock. Meanwhile, the M/V Eleni P will be sold to scrap buyers in January 2017.

Overall, the move is a "positive development" for Euroseas and helps renew the fleet, says CEO Aristides Pittas. Following the moves (including previously announced acquisitions of the M/V Alexandros P and the M/V Capetan Tassos), the fleet will have 14 vessels, including eight feeder containerships.