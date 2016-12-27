Endologix -21.9% as it holds shipments of endovascular device

Shares in Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) are cratering, now down 21.9% , after word it's placed a shipping hold on an endovascular device system to probe a manufacturing issue.

The company is holding shipments of its AFX Endovascular AAA System to look into issues with some sizes of the device.

Endologix stressed the "proactive" hold isn't related to any reported events from physicians. It added that the issue is unrelated to manufacturing its Nellix and Ovation, still available in approved markets.

After a brief update this morning, the company plans an update conference call planned to come by Friday.