Ford Fusions face safety probe over brakes

Safety regulators are probing Ford Fusions (and Mercury Milan sedans) made in the 2009-2011 model years for potential brake failures.

The Milan is no longer made, but the Fusion is one of Ford's (F +0.2% ) most popular vehicle models.

Three crashes (but no injuries) have been reported so far. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted a few complaints that the brake pedal "goes soft" or "to the floor."

Those same vehicles have been involved in several past recalls, including the ongoing Takata air bag recall afflicting several automakers. The current probe is short of a safety recall.