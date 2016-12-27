Alibaba forms advisory board to aid in intellectual property protection

Following return to the USTR's "notorious markets" list by Taobao, Alibaba Group has instituted a consortium of brands and trade associations to lessen presence of counterfeit goods on its commerce platforms. Specific brands or associated representatives have not been disclosed, though an inaugural meeting of members is set for March.

Alibaba (BABA +1% ) continues to face scrutiny over the integrity of its marketplaces, and despite prior efforts to stem counterfeiting practices and formation of this new advisory operation, remains associated with negative perception over the matter.