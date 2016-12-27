Sanofi sues Novo Nordisk over diabetes drug formulary claims

Sanofi (SNY +0.6% ) has sued Novo Nordisk (NVO -0.3% ), charging it with false claims regarding the availability of Sanofi's insulin drugs.

Novo Nordisk said falsely that Sanofi's diabetes drugs Lantus and Toujeo would be "blocked" by CVS Caremark in January, in order to get patients to switch to NN's Tresiba, Sanofi says.

In fact, Sanofi says, CVS is replacing the drugs with Eli Lilly's cheaper Basaglar in its standard formulary.

The drugmaker is seeking an order forcing Novo Nordisk to pay damages and withdraw the marketing materials for Tresiba.