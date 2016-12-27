Fitbit +7.41% as iOS app holds second on top chart

On Apple's App Store chart for top free applications, Fitbit presently trails only Super Mario Run and comes in ahead of Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, Amazon Alexa, Messenger, Facebook and others following the holiday weekend.
For the equivalent charting on Google Play, Fitbit ranks at number eight, behind each of the above-mentioned titles (excluding Super Mario Run, coming in 2017) on Android.
Despite uptick to $7.83 on the session amid the encouraging indicator, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) shares remain lower by 6.9% on the month, 53% over the trailing three and 74% since this point last December.