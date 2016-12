Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS -0.6% ) is considering restructuring the maximum amount CEO Ross McEwan and other senior execs can earn under their long-term pay awards as well as forcing them to hold more RBS shares.

Under proposals that have been discussed, McEwan's incentive scheme may be reduced from £3M to £1.75M, FT reports.

Plans will be discussed with RBS's largest shareholders in the new year and put into a form that can be eventually voted on at the lender's annual meeting.