Hulu gets exclusive rights to dozens of older Disney films

Hulu has set a new multi-year deal to be the exclusive streaming home of dozens of movies from the library of Walt Disney (DIS +0.2% ).

Disney -- a co-owner of Hulu along with Comcast (CMCSA +0.4% ), Fox (FOX +0.3% , FOXA +0.2% ) and Time Warner (TWX +0.3% ) -- sends its new releases to Netflix (NFLX +2.2% ), and it already supplies Hulu with made-for-TV content.

Now a chunk of older films will henceforth be found only on Hulu, including animated films Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules and The Nightmare Before Christmas as well as movies like Sister Act (and several others to join later).