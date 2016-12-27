Wunderlich: Gun sales 'likely to slow' in 2017

"This past year, the firearms market experienced unusual demand spikes following certain terrorist incidents," said Wunderlich Securities analyst Rommel Dionisio. "Thus, not only does the industry face difficult [year-over-year] comparisons, beginning in December, but also may have seen pull forward of consumer demand from 2017 into 2016."

"The flurry of major new product introductions from leading players in the field into the two fastest growing categories of firearms, modern sporting rifles and compact/concealed carry handguns, appear meaningfully more competitive than usual, which could challenge Smith & Wesson's market share, which had been rising impressively the past several years."