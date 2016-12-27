Himax Technologies introduces image sensor targeting next-generation computer vision applications

The HM5530 UltraSenseIR, low-power, low-noise, 5.5 megapixel back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with greater than 40% quantum efficiency in the near-infrared spectrum, is designed for 3D camera, autonomous navigation, event and pattern recognition, human-machine interaction, and other embedded computer vision implementations.

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) CTO Amit Mittra: "Computer and machine vision devices operate unnoticed to human perception by using Near Infrared light sources and sensors because NIR is not visible to the human eye. Silicon based image sensor, which is the dominant technology for visual imaging applications due to advantages in cost, power and scalability, is not sensitive to the Near Infrared spectrum and needs to be compensated by using relatively large pixel sizes to confine the resolution of the sensor that can fit in an embedded device. With our breakthrough UltraSenseIR™ technology, Himax combines the advantages of our highly integrated, low power and low noise BSI sensor technologies with NIR and visible sensitivity in a very small 2.0-micron pixel size to enable high resolution computer vision and NIR imaging applications."

Shares +4.19% to $6.21.

