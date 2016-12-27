In new pricing landscape, GNC closing store to overhaul labels

GNC (GNC +7.3% ) will work to revamp a confusing pricing model by closing all its stores Wednesday for an overhaul, one of a number of retailers addressing a changing pricing landscape.

The vitamin/supplement store previously had as many as four prices on each label, depending on sales, promotions, and membership pricing. From here, the company plans to feature one price per product.

The move means that about half the company's products will start at prices lower than before, and a quarter will be higher. Discounts will still exist, but off of a much simpler base pricing model.

Other retailers, including Restoration Hardware; Bed, Bath and Beyond; and Abercrombie & Fitch have struggled with pricing for loyalty/membership programs and couponing.