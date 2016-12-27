Biogen, Ionis get Spinraza boost; Chardan still likes AveXis

Biogen (BIIB +1.5% ) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS +3.7% ) are higher in their first trading session since the FDA's approval of Spinraza (nusinersen) for treating spinal muscular atrophy.

The moves are similar to after-hours trades on Friday. The news is also having its effect on competitor AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS), down 5.9% today.

But the market may be underestimating the potential for AveXis' drug, says Chardan's Gbola Amusa, who has a Buy rating and $85 price target (implying 69% upside from today's now-lower price).

Spinraza (developed by Ionis and marketed by licensee Biogen) has a 23% death rate vs. 43% for untreated patients, but AveXis' AVXS-101 has a zero percent death rate, Amusa writes.

Despite study differences between the competitors, "we believe the natural history of death for AVXS-101 patients, in a population group that is genotyped, suggests that AVXS-101 is a breakthrough therapy (as the probability of achieving AVXS-101’s results may be 1 in 7.5 billion)" and that the potential for lower death rates mean doctors and patients will choose it.