Halliburton holiday: Pursuing Russia's Novomet, settles 14-year-old suit

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) took advantage of a pre-Christmas Eve lull to drop news on a potential acquisition and a lawsuit settlement.

The company said that it had filed with Russian regulators to see whether it would face resistance in acquiring Novomet Oil Services, an artificial lift company focused on electrical submersible pumps. Halliburton says it has explored the prospect of acquiring up to 100% of Novomet.

Minutes later the company said it settled a 14-year-old class action lawsuit, without admission of liability. The suit (the Erica P. John Fund suit) was filed in 2002 in connection with accounting for long-term construction projects, amended the following year to include claims tied to asbestos liability.

Halliburton will fund about $54M of a $100M settlement fund in that case.

Halliburton shares are near flat in the closing minutes today, but were up to $55.54 earlier, less than 1% off their 52-week high.

With New Year's Eve sitting on the weekend this year as well, Friday eve may provide another rich vein of news drops.