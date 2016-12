Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) -- closing down 13% on the day after a couple of strong sessions -- has set a conference call to discuss the FCC's OK of its TLPS technology/service.

The company will hold a call Friday, Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will feature prepared remarks and a Q&A session.

CEO/Chairman Jay Monroe will take part, along with General Counsel Barbee Ponder; VP of Finance, Business Operations and Strategy Tim Taylor; and John Dooley, managing director at Jarvinian Ventures.