VisionChina Media posts Q3 results; CFO resigns

VisionChina Media (VISN +21.7% ) rose today ahead of a news-filled Q3 earnings release that featured the departure of its chief financial officer.

CFO Stanley Wang has resigned to pursue other opportunities; the company appointed its Controller Johnson Chau in the interim and will search for a successor.

In Q3, revenue from continuing operations rose 8.5% to $12.8M. The company swung to net income (diluted) of $0.19 per ADS from a year-ago loss of $0.98 per ADS.

Total broadcasting hours fell to 27,788 hours from a year-ago 32,340 hours. Total ad minutes on network were 102,523, down from 207,532 a year ago.

Average ad minutes per broadcast hour fell to 3.69 from 6.42; 144 advertisers bought time, vs. a year-ago 257.

