Anthera drops 66% as Sollpura misses study target

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH +2% ) has slid 66% after hours after its drug Sollpura missed a primary endpoint in its Phase 3 SOLUTION study.

Results were encouraging and additional study is needed, the company said, but Sollpura missed its target for change of the coefficient of fat absorption non-inferiority margin.

The study examined the drug in cystic fibrosis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

"Given the robust activity" of the drug in the context of the study, "Anthera will initiate activities for an additional clinical study of Sollpura in patients with EPI due to Cystic Fibrosis, which Anthera expects will enable optimized dosing and dose titration."