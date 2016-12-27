Morgan Stanley sees doctor acceptance for Portola's betrixaban

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) gave back some of Friday's 33% gain as it came back from the holiday, dropping 9.1% .

The stock had moved up as the company's NDA for betrixaban was accepted for priority review by the FDA.

For one, Morgan Stanley thinks doctors will go for the anticoagualant. “We continue to believe physicians are likely to support betrixaban given the unmet need in VTE prophylaxis, however, the statistical review is likely to be the greatest area of pushback,” writes analyst Matthew Harrison.

But an advisory committee hearing will be key to shaping investor's views on the drug, intended for acutely ill patients with risk factors for venous thromboembolism.

Harrison has a rating of Overweight and a price target of $29, implying 27% upside from today's lower price.