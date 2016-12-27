XG Technology closes $10M offering for acquisition funds

XG Technology (XGTI -6.1% ) has closed a $10M public offering that it will use toward a previously announced acquisition of Vislink Communications Systems.

XG sold 3.8M class A units (which each consisted of a share of common stock and 1.25 five-year warrants), along with 2,400 Class B units (each consisting of a share of Series E convertible preferred stock and a five-year warrant to buy 625 shares of common stock).

Class A units were priced at $2, while Class B units were priced at $1,000. Aegis Capital acted as sole book-runner.