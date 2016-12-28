Futures edge up as Dow inches toward 20K

It might be time to get on the party hats. Dow futures are up 0.2% (along with S&P and Nasdaq futures) after the blue-chip index yesterday came within 20 points of hitting 20,000. Global shares were mostly flat overnight

The Dow's ongoing flirtation with the key level has become the talk of Wall Street, as only three more days remain for 2016 to claim the milestone - otherwise, assuming it comes to pass, it will be officially credited to 2017.