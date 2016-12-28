SEC probes sale of soured Mozambique bonds

The SEC is investigating the sale of $850M in bonds issued by Mozambique, the latest development in a scandal that is exposing the links between the country, three international banks and a defense contractor.

In 2013, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), Russian bank VTB Group and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) sold the bonds to investors for a Mozambican state-owned company that said it needed money for tuna fishing, but months later, the government announced that the funds had also been used to buy military equipment.