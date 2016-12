After a relief move up yesterday, Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) -- which tumbled 58% Friday on news it would file for bankruptcy -- is off another 19% premarket today.

The Denver-based company said it planned to eliminate $850M in debt and provide $200M in new equity with a Chapter 11 restructuring. It expects to file by Jan. 5 and exit bankruptcy protection in the first quarter.

Bankruptcy filings for oil and gas producers more than doubled this year vs. last year.