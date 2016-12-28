Live Ventures +29% after wrapping record year

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is up 29.6% premarket after posting record earnings and wrapping what it said was the most successful year in its history.

It noted a record $79M in revenues for the year (up 136%) and net profit of about $17.82M -- about $8.92 per share.

That's largely attributable to net operating losses it built up before becoming a diversified holding company.

Stockholders' equity rose 192% Y/Y, the company says, and present management points to its CAGR on that measure of 100.58% since it took over five years ago.

In 2017 guidance, the company expects "multiple" factors to have an impact. Revenues should increase by "well over 50%, easily surpassing $120M," and stockholders' equity to grow in high double digits.